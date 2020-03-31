Tim Brando discusses financial impact of March Madness cancellation, workers affected

A report came out in early March suggesting, at least, $937 million in advertising could be lost due to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball championships.

But, those immediately impacted won’t be those at the top. It’s the many arena workers from the eight different venues that were set to host ‘March Madness’.

Veteran play-by-play broadcaster, Tim Brando, spoke with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on who’s hurting the most.

“What comes to mind, for me, would be all of the technicians, ” says Brando. “All of the people. Fans tend to think, ‘oh well, we’re going to miss the games.’ But, they many not always think about the vendors. They may not think of all the ticket takers or the people working concessions. All of the people that rely on these games being played to make a check.”

The entire interview with Tim Brando will air Monday night at 10:00 on NBC 10.