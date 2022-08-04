GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Grambling State University’s junior defensive lineman, Sundiata Anderson, was selected to the HBCU BOXTOROW All-American Team. Anderson finished the 2021 season with 31 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks, 3 fumbles, 2 quarterback hurries, and 1 pass breakup.

During this year’s preseason, Anderson received Southwestern Atlantic Conference Preseason First-Team, Bluebloods Podcast All-American Preseason honors, and was named the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list.