Tigers not focused on revenge against Texas A&M ahead of final regular season game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) -- Three members of the LSU football team – quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and safety Grant Delpit – have been named finalist for national awards, it was announced on Monday.

The trio will take part in the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The winners of many of college football's national awards – along with the Walter Camp All-America Team – will be announced at the College Football Awards Show.

Burrow, a senior from Athens, Ohio, is a finalist for the Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year) and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (Nation's Best Quarterback); Delpit, a junior from Houston, is a finalist for the Thorpe Award (Nation's Best Defensive Back), while Chase, a sophomore from Metairie, is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver).

Burrow, the record-setting quarterback for the 11-0 and top-ranked Tigers, currently leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (4,014), passing yards per game (364.9), and passing TDs (41).

He's also first in the league and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (386.6) and points responsible for (248). Burrow has already broken the LSU single-season record for completions, passing yards, TDs, and total offense. Burrow is the first quarterback in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 TDs in a single-season.

Chase owns the LSU single-season record for TD receptions with 15. He's tied for first in the nation in receiving TDs (15) and he leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 in the nation in receiving yards (1,260). Chase is the first player in LSU history with two 200-yard receiving games during the regular season. He's also three TDs away from tying the SEC single-season mark of 18 held by Reidel Anthony of Florida.

Delpit, a unanimous All-America as a sophomore in 2018, ranks fourth on the LSU team in tackles with 50. He's also recorded two tackles for loss, has six passes defended and an interception for the No. 1 ranked Tigers.

LSU, which has clinched a spot in next week's SEC Championship Game against Georgia, closes out the regular season on Saturday when the Tigers host Texas A&M at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)