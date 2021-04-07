Tide Rolled! Warhawk baseball upsets Alabama in Tuscaloosa

The Tide have been rolled! No, we’re not referring to ULM’s 2007 victory over the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Wednesday, the Warhawks (11-14) spoil a home date for Alabama, upsetting the Tide, 5-3.

In his first game back in nearly three weeks, Warhawks first baseman, Danny DeSimone hit a three run homer in the first inning. DeSimone led the team with three runs batted in.

Michael Cervantes contributed with his two-RBI single in the eighth inning.

Warhawk pitchers combined for six strikeouts and three earned runs. Lucas Wepf is credited with the victory.

ULM will travel to play a three-game series versus Georgia Southern, beginning on Friday.