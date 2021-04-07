Tide Rolled! Warhawk baseball upsets Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Tide have been rolled! No, we’re not referring to ULM’s 2007 victory over the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Wednesday, the Warhawks (11-14) spoil a home date for Alabama, upsetting the Tide, 5-3.

In his first game back in nearly three weeks, Warhawks first baseman, Danny DeSimone hit a three run homer in the first inning. DeSimone led the team with three runs batted in.

Michael Cervantes contributed with his two-RBI single in the eighth inning.

Warhawk pitchers combined for six strikeouts and three earned runs. Lucas Wepf is credited with the victory.

ULM will travel to play a three-game series versus Georgia Southern, beginning on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories