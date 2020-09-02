Tickets for LA Tech vs. ULM game go on sale for season ticket holders, LTAC donors

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to host the ULM Warhawks on November 21, 2020, and tickets for that game have now gone on sale.
Louisiana Tech football season ticket holders and those who have donated to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club can get their tickets starting today, Wednesday, September 2, by calling the Tech Ticket Office at 318-257-3631.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Wednesday, September 16.
