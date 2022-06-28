BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Later this week, Louisiana’s football fans will be able to purchase tickets to this year’s Bayou Classic, according to an announcement from Southern University.

The university says tickets for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic will be on sale Thursday, June 30.

Image Credit: Southern University

Additionally, tickets for the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show on Friday, November 25 at the Caesars Superdome will also be available Thursday.

According to Southern, expanded purchasing options will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.