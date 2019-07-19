Three Northeast Louisiana teams take part in Thursday’s 15U Dixie World Series action

For the first time, Sterlington’s sports complex is hosting the 15U Dixie World Series.
Teams from Camden, Sterlington, Franklin Parish, and West Monroe are vying for a championship.
Thursday’s results:
Camden 15, West Monroe 0
Dyersburg (TN) 6, Sterlington 2
Enterprise (AL) 5, Franklin Parish
Friday’s schedule:
Franklin Parish vs. Bartow, Florida – 9:00 a.m.
Dyersburg (TN) vs. Camden – 11:00 a.m.
Sterlington vs. West Monroe – 11:00 a.m.
Franklin Parish vs. Gonzales – 2:00 p.m.
West Monroe vs. Dyersburg (TN) – 7:00 p.m.
Sterlington vs. Camden – 7:00 p.m.