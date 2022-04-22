Thomas Morstead’s foundation teamed up with St. Francis for their 10th annual golf tournament. Bayou DeSiard Country Club hosted dozens of teams benefitting Morstead’s “What You Give will Grow” Foundation, as well as the hospital.

For nearly 10 years, the 2009 Super Bowl Champion visits Monroe to check in with family in the area, and give back to the community.

” … Seven, eight years ago when I came out here for the first time, we’ve kind of tripled and quadrupled the fundraising from the previous year, ” says Morstead. “They’re like, ‘You know you have to come back next year now.’ So, if you can bring value and help the cause, it feels good to be able to do that.”

“…[Thomas] has been a great supporting partner of ours, because we have missions that are like his foundation … it’s about caring for kids and ensuing kids will have a bright future.”