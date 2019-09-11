“There’s no greater guy. There’s no greater man,” Coach Odums on Pete Richardson

BATON ROUGE – The Southern Jaguars’ second annual “Pete Richardson” classic honoring the school’s legendary coach will be Saturday when Edward Waters College comes to A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Richardson’s record as Southern’s head coach is 134-62 in 17 seasons, including four national championships within 10 years from 1993-2003. Current head coach Dawson Odums has admiration for the former Jaguar.

“There’s no greater guy. There’s no greater man that the classic should be named after because he earned it,” Odums says.

Click on the video for the full story.