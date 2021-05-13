There maybe some area schools playing for baseball championships in Sulphur – there’s one playing in our backyard this weekend: Riverfield Academy

While at least a half-dozen schools fight for state championships in Sulphur, there’s one team playing for hardware in Rayville. Riverfield Academy last won a title under the legendary Joe Meeks in 2010. If the Raiders can top Marshall Academy, twice, this weekend, they’ll rise to the top once again.

11 years later, with Kyle King’s direction, the team is 25-7 to date. He and the rest of the team hope to make a name for themselves in the MSAIS 4A ranks.

Several players tell NBC 10 Sports what a title would mean for the school, and for the City of Rayville.