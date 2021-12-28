Simmons Duck Report: 12/28/2021

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
CDC lowers estimate of omicron prevalence in US
One of the suspects from the Grambling State University homecoming shootings has standoff with Delhi police
Arkansas community groups files ballot initiative to amend redistricting process
Mississippi two-year-old dies after being found unresponsive
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Full Weather Forecast December 28th. 7am
Video
Top Stories
Weather Preview December 28th. 5am
Video
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 27th
Video
Full Weather December 27th 8am
Video
Full Weather December 26. 5pm
Video
Warm, breezy Christmas weekend likely
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Saints defense battles, Dolphins offense prevails
Top Stories
Oak Grove Tigers announcer, host on KWCL, Irene Robinson retires after 50-years of service
Video
WATCH: Schoolchildren go wild after teacher sinks 'Hail Mary' shot
LA Tech Bulldogs defeats Crowley’s Ridge College 99-57 at Karl Malone Court
Video
Six Bulldogs score in double-digits in Wednesday’s rout of Crowley’s Ridge College
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
West Monroe Police offering free Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots
Weather Preview December 28th. 5am
Video
New improvement proposal project under review for the town of Sterlington.
Video
UPDATE: The suspect for the Monroe Christmas Day homicide has turned himself in to authorities, police say
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 12/28/2021
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:28 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:28 AM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
One of the suspects from the Grambling State University homecoming shootings has standoff with Delhi police
Mississippi two-year-old dies after being found unresponsive
City of Grambling looks to file suit against GSU for the University’s plan to have security barriers around campus
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,313 new cases, 8 new deaths on December 28
Monroe Police needs public assistance identifying potential kidnapping and robbery suspect
Don't Miss
CDC lowers estimate of omicron prevalence in US
One of the suspects from the Grambling State University homecoming shootings has standoff with Delhi police
Monroe Police needs public assistance identifying potential kidnapping and robbery suspect
Come Work with Us: KTVE/KARD looking for new Human Resource Business Administrator
Mississippi governor won’t sign medical marijuana legislation unless legal amount is reduced
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,313 new cases, 8 new deaths on December 28
West Monroe Police offering free Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots
Trending Stories
One of the suspects from the Grambling State University homecoming shootings has standoff with Delhi police
Mississippi two-year-old dies after being found unresponsive
City of Grambling looks to file suit against GSU for the University’s plan to have security barriers around campus
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,313 new cases, 8 new deaths on December 28
Monroe Police needs public assistance identifying potential kidnapping and robbery suspect