Simmons Duck Report: 12/21/2021

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18-years-old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County, Virginia. According to his attorney, no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The Hampton man and several others were arrested and tried in court, but the sentence York Country Judge Prentis Smiley Jr. handed down to Stephens defied sentencing guidelines by hundreds of years.