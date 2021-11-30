Simmons Duck Report: 11/30/2021

EL DORADO,Ar(KTVE/KARD)--The El Dorado School District is reinstating their mask mandate due an increase in Covid cases. The school board says the positivity rate increased over Thanksgiving break.

Beginning on November 30, 2021, all El Dorado school district students, employees, and visitors must wear mask while in every school building and bus. According to the school district the positivity rate for Union County is over 11 percent. Which is an increase of eight percent prior to thanksgiving break. El dorado school superintendent Jim Tucker says the mask mandate is being reinstated to protect students.

Jim Tucker, "Over the Thanksgiving break the positivity rate went up to near 12 percent and so we have reinstated the mask mandate. "This school year we've had good success of keeping numbers down as far as isolation and quarantine. That is in part due to the mask mandate it's definitely not the entire picture cause the mask is not an end all be all to the problem, but it is a part of what we try to do to help."

El Dorado resident Kay Byess says although cases are rising , students and parents shouldn't be forced to wear mask.

Kay Byess, “I still think it should be a choice for the parents and the children too. I think they should have a say in it, and most of them don't like the mask."

