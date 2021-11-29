Simmons Duck Report: 11/29/2021

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Dixon Correctional Institute escapee has been captured
FedEx driver questioned after '300-400' packages found
NOFD fights French Quarter dumpster fire
Bill Cosby prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed him
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 29th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, November 29th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, November 26th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 24th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, November 24th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 23rd
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Ed Orgeron: ‘I will not coach the bowl game’
Video
Top Stories
Bowling in Baton Rouge: LSU defeats Texas A&M to Become Bowl Eligible
LeBron James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture, issued warning for language
Louisiana Tech, Skip Holtz to part ways after 9 seasons
Carroll boys and girls top Southwood, Lady Bulldog honored with latest Beast of the Week
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to offer free cancer screenings on Thursday and Friday
PARTIAL BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System
Tensas Parish will not have school on November 30th
NBC 10 News Today: Hanukkah Is Here
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 11/29/2021
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 02:42 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 02:42 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Father and son arrested after fighting each other at local gas station while intoxicated
Deer with ‘two small blunt objects attached to his head’ causes a scare at vacant business in Louisiana
A shoplifting arrest at Walmart turns into Bastrop woman being charged with drug charges as well
Trial set to begin for third suspect in Livingston Parish sex abuse case
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,254 new cases, 17 new deaths on November 29
Don't Miss
Dixon Correctional Institute escapee has been captured
Biden: Omicron variant cause for concern, not panic
Video
Trial set to begin for third suspect in Livingston Parish sex abuse case
Father and son arrested after fighting each other at local gas station while intoxicated
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to offer free cancer screenings on Thursday and Friday
PARTIAL BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,254 new cases, 17 new deaths on November 29
Trending Stories
Father and son arrested after fighting each other at local gas station while intoxicated
Deer with ‘two small blunt objects attached to his head’ causes a scare at vacant business in Louisiana
A shoplifting arrest at Walmart turns into Bastrop woman being charged with drug charges as well
Trial set to begin for third suspect in Livingston Parish sex abuse case
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,254 new cases, 17 new deaths on November 29