Simmons Duck Report: 11/26/2020

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Monroe Police searching for missing man last seen on Nov. 17
Top Stories
Watch Live: President-elect Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address
Live
Meghan Markle reveals she had miscarriage in the summer
With most turkey trots canceled, here’s a free Thanksgiving morning workout
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,234 new cases and 27 new deaths on Wednesday
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 25th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, November 25th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 24th
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 24th
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 23rd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, November 23rd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Iron Bowl
Top Stories
Former LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, was carted off after an apparent knee injury
Video
Caldwell Parish High school football team has to forfeit playoff game because of COVID-19
Video
LHSAA releases 2020 football playoff schedules
Video
Joe Burrow carted off after suffering leg injury
Gallery
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Local restaurant provides Thanksgiving meals for those in need; 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Feeding Dinner
Video
After receiving care packages through Operation GRITS while overseas, brothers help pack boxes for fellow troops
Video
Annual Santa’s Christmas Village starts at NELA Children’s Museum; Find out when you can go
Monroe officials urge residents to fix home address numbers in preparation for holiday season
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 11/26/2020
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Nov 25, 2020 / 11:49 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2020 / 11:49 AM CST
Don't Miss
CDC to shorten length of quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19
Local restaurant provides Thanksgiving meals for those in need; 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Feeding Dinner
Video
Delhi home nurse dies while trying to save disabled patient from home fire
Police still searching for suspects in the shooting death of an El Dorado mother
Video
Caldwell Parish murder suspect captured in Monroe
Don't Miss
Monroe Police searching for man wanted on several charges
Monroe Police searching for missing man last seen on Nov. 17
Watch Live: President-elect Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address
Live
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,234 new cases and 27 new deaths on Wednesday
Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Iron Bowl
Local restaurant provides Thanksgiving meals for those in need; 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Feeding Dinner
Video
Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club cancels 2020 Christmas Parade following Louisiana’s move back to Phase Two
Trending Stories
CDC to shorten length of quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19
Local restaurant provides Thanksgiving meals for those in need; 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Feeding Dinner
Video
Delhi home nurse dies while trying to save disabled patient from home fire
Police still searching for suspects in the shooting death of an El Dorado mother
Video
Caldwell Parish murder suspect captured in Monroe