Simmons Duck Report: 11/24/2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite being spotted on Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department is still considering Chadroy Hayes a missing person and is asking the public's assistance in finding him.

According to a recent report received from the NOPD, the 56-year-old man was seen in Broadmoor on Nov. 20 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of Elba Street. Hayes was wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark gray pants, brown shoes and a gray and white beanie on top of his head.