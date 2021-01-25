Simmons Duck Report: 01/25/2021

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Central pastor Tony Spell in 19th District Court, supporters gathering outside on Monday
Top Stories
House to send Trump impeachment to Senate tonight
Photos: The first dogs are home! Champ and Major arrive at the White House
Video
High-speed chase in Monroe ends with crash, driver arrested on drugs and weapon charges
HBO is reportedly developing a ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 25th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 25th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, January 24th, 2021
Video
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 23rd
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 22nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 22nd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Former LA Tech Bulldog, L’Jarius Sneed, and a lot of former LSU Tigers are headed to the Super bowl for the Chiefs and the Bucs
Video
Top Stories
Trey Holly’s college offers have been rolling in; “It was exciting because I always wanted to play for LSU”| “Keeping my options open”
Video
How much do tickets to Super Bowl LV in Tampa cost right now?
Drew Brees’ wife discloses unknown injuries plaguing Saints QB throughout season
Video
ULM introduces new football coaching staff|Bowden says “I’ve been the turn around guy”
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
DOTD announces project to replace Cheniere Lake spillway, bridge in Ouachita Parish; Starting February 1
Video
Grambling State University Baseball Coaches react to Hank Aaron’s death
Video
TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Monroe announces new construction project
ULM to unveil BLM public artwork on Monday, Jan. 25
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 01/25/2021
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Jan 25, 2021 / 01:40 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2021 / 01:40 PM CST
Don't Miss
High-speed chase in Monroe ends with crash, driver arrested on drugs and weapon charges
Third stimulus checks: Here’s what is holding up those $1,400 payments
Weather
Tickets for the 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now! Get yours today!
Video
Authorities investigating shooting on South 6th Street
Don't Miss
Central pastor Tony Spell in 19th District Court, supporters gathering outside on Monday
House to send Trump impeachment to Senate tonight
Photos: The first dogs are home! Champ and Major arrive at the White House
Video
High-speed chase in Monroe ends with crash, driver arrested on drugs and weapon charges
HBO is reportedly developing a ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Biden signs ‘Buy American’ order, pushes for urgent relief
Video
Trending Stories
High-speed chase in Monroe ends with crash, driver arrested on drugs and weapon charges
Third stimulus checks: Here’s what is holding up those $1,400 payments
Weather
Tickets for the 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now! Get yours today!
Video
Authorities investigating shooting on South 6th Street