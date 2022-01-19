Simmons Duck Report: 01/19/2022

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday January 18 shortly after 11 p.m., officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested a man after a high speed chase that ended on the 3000 block of Lee Avenue. According to the police report, an MPD officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with their bright lights on, making it difficult for others to see the road.

As the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, a 2006 red Chevrolet Impala, the driver quickly sped off. The Impala, driven by 37-year-old Allen Seaberry, drove at speeds as high as 60 MPH in a 25 MPH zone without stopping and reportedly ran through six stop signs.