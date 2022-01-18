Simmons Duck Report: 01/18/2022

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Authorities find the body of missing Kayaker in Hot Springs Village
Patients ended up with counterfeit HIV meds: drugmaker
Tennessee man jumps into frigid water to save woman
Video
Browns' DT McDowell accused of attacking deputy, nudity
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 18th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 18th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, January 17th
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 17th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 17th
Evening full weather forecast Sunday January 16th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
LSU announces COVID protocols for spring semester, masks required indoors
Top Stories
Football coach cancels weightlifting, tells players to shovel a neighbor's driveway
Cedar Creek alum Anna Larr Roberson, and Keiunna Walker shine in Techsters’ win over UTSA
Video
Grambling State University honors Alum & NBA Hall of Fame Willis Reed on Legends Night
Video
Tennis star Chris Evert diagnosed with ovarian cancer
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
West Monroe Police offering free Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots
Football coach cancels weightlifting, tells players to shovel a neighbor's driveway
Blood Drive continues due to blood shortage in our area
Video
ULM and LDCC team up to expand a community garden in Monroe
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 01/18/2022
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Jan 18, 2022 / 02:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2022 / 02:35 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Hemp Heist: West Monroe Police arrest three after marijuana theft turns violent
Two killed in Florida crash
How to order your free at-home COVID tests
“Today, Louisiana reaches another sobering milestone,” Gov. Edwards and Dr. Kanter comment on the state passing 1 million total COVID-19 cases
Louisiana family left homeless by house fire trying to get back on feet
Video
Don't Miss
Authorities find the body of missing Kayaker in Hot Springs Village
14-year-old charged for calling in bomb threat to Franklin schools
US Senate candidate smokes marijuana in campaign ad
“Today, Louisiana reaches another sobering milestone,” Gov. Edwards and Dr. Kanter comment on the state passing 1 million total COVID-19 cases
Louisiana WIC expands access to breastfeeding services through partnership with Pacify Health
Louisiana surpasses 1 million confirmed cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
How to order your free at-home COVID tests
Trending Stories
Hemp Heist: West Monroe Police arrest three after marijuana theft turns violent
Two killed in Florida crash
How to order your free at-home COVID tests
“Today, Louisiana reaches another sobering milestone,” Gov. Edwards and Dr. Kanter comment on the state passing 1 million total COVID-19 cases
Louisiana family left homeless by house fire trying to get back on feet
Video