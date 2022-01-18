Simmons Duck Report: 01/18/2022

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Authorities said they have located the body of a missing kayaker who capsized on Lake DeSoto in Hot Springs Village.

According to Chief Ricky Middleton with the Hot Springs Village Police Department, the body of 22-year-old Andrew Maestas was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and a dive team from the Hot Springs Fire Department.