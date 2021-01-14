Simmons Duck Report: 01/14/2020

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
4-year-old Arkansas boy develops serious condition resulting from COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Medical mystery turns to crime investigation on a new ‘Dateline’
Video
COVID-19 may eventually be no worse than childhood cold, study finds
President-elect Biden to unveil $1.5 trillion stimulus package proposal
FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 14th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, January 14th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 13th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 12th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 12th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Limited attendance announced for 2021 Masters Golf Tournament
Top Stories
‘Blinding Lights’ sing-along: Pepsi debuts Super Bowl halftime ad
Video
LSU beats Ole Miss wire-to-wire without Cam Thomas
Video
West Monroe High school strength coach, Jeremy Many, is awarded strength coach of the state
Video
Former West Monroe rebel, Andrew Whitworth, returns in the playoffs after torn ligaments on November 15th
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
COVID-19 Vaccine could hinder Lifeshare blood centers from collecting plasma
Video
Weekend Events for Jan. 14-17
Video
LA Tech Alumni donates antique music collection to university
Video
Why we should celebrate National Pharmacist Day this year
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 01/14/2020
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 02:53 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 02:53 PM CST
Don't Miss
President-elect Biden to unveil $1.5 trillion stimulus package proposal
Questions surround stabbing death of Crossett man
Video
Louisiana hunters find human remains; deputies investigate
Georgia Rep. Greene says she plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
Weather
Don't Miss
4-year-old Arkansas boy develops serious condition resulting from COVID-19
Video
Medical mystery turns to crime investigation on a new ‘Dateline’
Video
COVID-19 may eventually be no worse than childhood cold, study finds
President-elect Biden to unveil $1.5 trillion stimulus package proposal
FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers
NASA: 2020 tied for hottest year on record
Taco Bell is bringing potatoes back to its menu, and ‘going big’ with vegetarian options
Trending Stories
President-elect Biden to unveil $1.5 trillion stimulus package proposal
Questions surround stabbing death of Crossett man
Video
Louisiana hunters find human remains; deputies investigate
Georgia Rep. Greene says she plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
Weather