Simmons Duck Report: 01/11/2022

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Monday January 10 shortly after 2 p.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police arrested a California couple after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple pounds of marijuana.

While conducting a traffic stop eastbound on I-20, troopers noticed a white vehicle fail to move into the left lane or slow down. The vehicle was then pulled over and troopers made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Tiffany Pridgett and her husband Donhante.