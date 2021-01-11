Simmons Duck Report: 01/11/2020

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Sheriff: Louisiana man attacked relative to kill “demon”
Top Stories
SNOW DAY 2021: Show us your snow pics!
Gallery
List: School Closings
For New Orleans’ new prosecutor, high hopes, a legal cloud
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
List: School Closings
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 11th
Top Stories
WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: Sunday, January 10th, 2021
Gallery
Evening Weather – Saturday, January 10th
Video
Grambling State cancels Monday classes ahead of approaching winter weather threat
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 8th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
‘Blinding Lights’ sing-along: Pepsi debuts Super Bowl halftime ad
Video
Top Stories
LSU beats Ole Miss wire-to-wire without Cam Thomas
Video
West Monroe High school strength coach, Jeremy Many, is awarded strength coach of the state
Video
Former West Monroe rebel, Andrew Whitworth, returns in the playoffs after torn ligaments on November 15th
Video
Thursday night high school basketball action
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish Police Jury prepares for snow and sleet
Video
The differences between the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines
Video
Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to be awarded for 2nd time
Cities experience cutbacks and delays due to pandemic
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 01/11/2020
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Jan 11, 2021 / 03:11 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2021 / 03:11 PM CST
Don't Miss
List: School Closings
Man released from prison after spending 38 years wrongfully incarcerated on arson charge
Louisiana lawmakers who objected to Biden victory to lose campaign funds from Dow Chemical
The differences between the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines
Video
SNOW DAY 2021: Show us your snow pics!
Gallery
Don't Miss
Sheriff: Louisiana man attacked relative to kill “demon”
SNOW DAY 2021: Show us your snow pics!
Gallery
List: School Closings
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
State Department website ‘prank’ claimed Trump presidency ended today
Gallery
Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
President-elect Biden receives final COVID-19 vaccine dose
Video
Trending Stories
List: School Closings
Man released from prison after spending 38 years wrongfully incarcerated on arson charge
Louisiana lawmakers who objected to Biden victory to lose campaign funds from Dow Chemical
The differences between the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines
Video
SNOW DAY 2021: Show us your snow pics!
Gallery