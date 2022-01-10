Simmons Duck Report: 01/10/2022

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Autopsy finds no drug use, foul play in Bob Saget’s death; 911 audio released
Audio
Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks
Robert Durst, wealthy real estate heir convicted of murdering friend, dies at 78
New Mexico woman arrested after allegedly leaving newborn in dumpster
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 10th
Top Stories
Evening Full Weather Forecast January 9th
Video
Evening Full Weather Forecast January 8th
Video
Weather Update: January 8th Saturday 2:15pm
Evening Forecast – Friday, January 7th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cedar Creek’s Matt Middleton takes offensive coordinator position at Southern Arkansas University
Top Stories
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec to become first female manager of a minor-league team, report says
Local High School football announcer Bill Norris has passed away
Former NFL player to report to prison for health care fraud scheme
Video
High school hockey player dies after on-ice collision in Connecticut
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
SERIAL KILLER: Police still looking to identify Samuel Little’s Monroe victim
Video
El Dorado crowns Miss Arkansas 2021 and showcases future Miss Arkansas 2022
Video
Fundraising continues for Noah Klink and his family
Video
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office remember Lieutenant Michael Swallow
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 01/10/2022
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Jan 10, 2022 / 02:43 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2022 / 02:43 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
No one hurt after car plows into Louisiana high school
Gallery
Shooting victim walking into local hospital leads to the arrest of Monroe men for gun and drug charges
Monroe woman arrested, kicked open apartment door and charged at the victim with a box cutter
Arkansas Sen. Trent Garner announces he will not run for re-election
El Dorado Police Department are searching for attempted capital murder suspect
Don't Miss
Autopsy: No drug use or foul play in Bob Saget's death
Audio
Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks
“If you call the cops, I’ll kill ya”: West Monroe man arrested for 2021 shooting
Arkansas Sen. Trent Garner announces he will not run for re-election
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 29,019 new cases, 19 new deaths on January 10
Pfizer CEO expects omicron vaccine to be ready in March
Shooting victim walking into local hospital leads to the arrest of Monroe men for gun and drug charges
Trending Stories
No one hurt after car plows into Louisiana high school
Gallery
Shooting victim walking into local hospital leads to the arrest of Monroe men for gun and drug charges
Monroe woman arrested, kicked open apartment door and charged at the victim with a box cutter
Arkansas Sen. Trent Garner announces he will not run for re-election
El Dorado Police Department are searching for attempted capital murder suspect