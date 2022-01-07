Simmons Duck Report: 01/07/2022

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There will be a second line parade to honor the life of "The Golden Girls" star, Betty White who passed at away at the age of 99 on December 31st, 2021.

The second line parade will be on Monday, January 17th at 4 p.m. starting at the corner of Bourbon Street and Canal Street. The parade will be to celebrate what would've been Betty's 100th birthday.