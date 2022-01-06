Simmons Duck Report: 01/06/2022

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) -- It is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Louisiana's delegation played their own roles in the historic day when supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to forcefully stop the election certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the November presidential election.

"What happened on January 6th was one of the darkest days our country has ever seen. An attack on our democracy, not an attack on Democrats or Republicans, but an attack on our democracy," Rep. Troy Carter said.