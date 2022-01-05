Simmons Duck Report: 01/05/2022

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
VIDEO: Austin police punch woman accused of camping, resisting arrest
Video
Bomb threats at 7 HBCUs force evacuations, lockdowns
Father of missing New Hampshire girl arrested
Video
Louisiana Delta Community College Welcomes Students Back
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 5th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 5th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, January 4th
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 4th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 4th
Ruston Regional Airport Upgrading Their Weather System
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
TEXAS BOWL: LSU vs. Kansas State Pre-game with Jesse and Steven
Video
Top Stories
NASCAR charters double in value
Omicron complicates Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics Spotlight: American Figure Skater Karen Chen
Video
Defend the Dome: Saints keep playoff hopes alive with win over Panthers
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Louisiana Delta Community College Welcomes Students Back
Ouachita Correctional Center Captain retires after 20 years of service
Arkansas deploys National Guard to help with COVID tests
Mayor of Ferriday talks about projects to benefit the community
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 01/05/2022
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Jan 5, 2022 / 09:23 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2022 / 09:25 AM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
“It was a pad”: Traffic stop lands Louisiana woman in jail for drug charges
Shreveport executive sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, defrauded over $58 million
Almost 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma
Video
Jonesboro Fire Chief and Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for Insurance Fraud
Video
Smokable medical marijuana becomes legal in the state of Louisiana
Video
Don't Miss
Car accident leads to the arrest of Monroe man on gun charges, police say
Bomb threats at 7 HBCUs force evacuations, lockdowns
Louisiana Delta Community College Welcomes Students Back
Odinet’s resignation becomes official, governor now has to call special election — Here’s when it might happen
Walmart hiring thousands in home delivery expansion
Utah tech mogul resigns after sending antisemitic email regarding vaccines
Video
George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece shot: sources
Trending Stories
“It was a pad”: Traffic stop lands Louisiana woman in jail for drug charges
Shreveport executive sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, defrauded over $58 million
Almost 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma
Video
Jonesboro Fire Chief and Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for Insurance Fraud
Video
Smokable medical marijuana becomes legal in the state of Louisiana
Video