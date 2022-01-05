Simmons Duck Report: 01/05/2022

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- LDCC spring semester classes begin on January 10, 2022. Most classes are available in multiple online, in-person, and hybrid formats. Students should check their Canvas account for usual welcome and other information from the instructor.

COVID-19 protocols put in place at the beginning of the pandemic will remain mostly the same. UVC light sterilization fixtures will be placed on air conditioning units. The fixtures kill bacteria and inactivate viruses so that purified air can be circulated back into the rooms. Additionally, in-person classes were kept small to accommodate social distancing when possible. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the buildings, and masks will remain readily available. Students and visitors will notice signage to direct foot traffic and screens in offices to separate people as much as possible.