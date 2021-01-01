Simmons Duck Report: 01/01/2021

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Mississippi man credited with saving woman from burning home
Top Stories
Appeals court vacates order delaying woman’s execution
Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure
Gallery
Gohmert asks judge for Pence to unilaterally decide which electors count
Vape took his lungs, now he's teaching others to quit
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 1st
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 1st
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 31st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 31st
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 30th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 30th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Southern Men’s Basketball game vs Prairie View A&M postponed
Top Stories
Oak Grove goes back-to-back; Tigers take down Grand Lake to win Class 1A title
Video
VIDEO: Coach doing ‘The Griddy’ after Saints win over Minnesota
Alvin Kamara’s record setting performance leads to Saints win
Video
NFL honors Mississippi man freed after 22 years in prison
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Cynergy Cargo 2 in Crossett looks forward to expanding in 2021
Video
Weekend Events for Dec. 31 – Jan. 3
Video
In The Garden: Recycling Christmas Trees
Video
Christmas Tree Recycling Underway in West Monroe
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Simmons Duck Report: 01/01/2021
The Simmons' Duck Report
Posted:
Jan 1, 2021 / 03:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 1, 2021 / 03:49 PM CST
Don't Miss
Two New Year’s newborns from Ochsner LSU Health
Gallery
2 detained in Louisiana after possible bomb on plane
Treasury and IRS begin delivering second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans
Former Louisiana lawmaker and wife died of COVID-19 on the same day
Weather
Don't Miss
Mississippi man credited with saving woman from burning home
Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure
Gallery
Gohmert asks judge for Pence to unilaterally decide which electors count
Vape took his lungs, now he's teaching others to quit
Video
7 injured in shooting at Fort Smith nightclub, police say
Congress votes to override President Trump’s defense bill veto
Video
Research: COVID vaccines effective against new strain
Video
Trending Stories
Two New Year’s newborns from Ochsner LSU Health
Gallery
2 detained in Louisiana after possible bomb on plane
Treasury and IRS begin delivering second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans
Former Louisiana lawmaker and wife died of COVID-19 on the same day
Weather