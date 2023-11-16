RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ruston Bearcats Football team returns to action this Friday after coming off a bye week in the 2023 LHSAA Playoffs. Ruston comes into the second round of the playoffs as the No.1 seed after defeating the West Monroe Rebels 35-28 for the first time on the road in over 20 years.

Ruston repeated as back-to-back Class 5A District 2 championship title on Oct. 28th and is looking forward to another run to the state championships, when they welcome No. 16 seed Westgate into Hoss Garrett Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17th with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.