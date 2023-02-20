Champions are being honored in Weston.

The school’s baseball program went back into time to honor past championship teams.

The Wolves have a decorated history that includes four state championships, and three runner-up spots.

The first title came in 1977, as the team edged Simsboro, 8-7 – then in Class C. Then from 1982-84, the program hoisted state championship hardware in three consecutive seasons. Each of those title teams were honored on Monday.

In the present, Joey Kemp’s crew looks to return to the land of championships. After their season ended in the quarterfinals last year, Kemp looks to make a deeper run in the postseason.

But, first connecting the past to the present is important.

“We’re trying to bring a culture back inside the program, ” says Kemp. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been successful here. Back to back quarterfinals, that’s not the standard. The standard is trying to get to Sulphur. Bringing those guys back to interact with the new kids means a lot for our guys.”

Weston won Monday’s game over Downsville, 21-0.