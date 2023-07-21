RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech football coaching staff and players got to teach football plays and skills at the women’s clinic on Thursday evening at Joe Aillet Stadium.

The Ladies learned more about the sport from punting the ball, to throwing the football like a quarterback, and defensive moves with some drills.



“I’ve always wanted to like play football, I just kind of like live that little dream of mine,” said Louisiana Tech Graduate Shiloh Taylor.

The players and coaches were thrilled seeing how dedicated the women were to each of the drills they tried out.

La Tech Wide Receiver Graduate Assistant Tyler Kelly says, “Their energy and excitement they are doing drills we might find simple, but it meant the world to them that’s probably my favorite part.”

Head football coach Sonny Cumbie was in attendance and showed support to each of the women at stations set up by the coaching staff. “If they could take one thing and learn one position or one play, one technique. They can have a greater attachment to the game football.”

Coach Cumbie adds the event will benefit a great cause as they partnered with a local organization in the Lincoln Parish community.

All proceeds to the event will go to the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team Foundation (D.A.R.T.). The organization provides help to domestic and dating violence victims and their children in North Central Louisiana in the parishes of Jackson, Lincoln, Union, Winn, Claiborne, Bienville and Grant.

To learn more about the organization you can visit dartla.org or if you’re in need of support from Domestic Abuse and Violence. You can call 318-513-9373 and visit the Ruston location at 108 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA 71270.