The Kickoff: Quarterfinal previews from Louisiana and Arkansas; interview with Steven and Will Fitzhugh; Thanksgiving plans

KTVE/KARD reporter Mya Hudgins is our special guest! Previews: West Monroe vs. Destrehan, Zachary vs. Ruston, Westgate vs. Neville, Crossett vs. Arkadelphia, Bastrop vs. Lakeshore

Previews: Sterlington vs. Jennings, Madison Prep vs. Union Parish, Des Arc vs. Junction City, Kinder vs. Ferriday, Oak Grove vs. Homer

Chris checks in with Steven and Will Fitzhugh from OCS, following last week’s thrilling win over Calvary

Looking ahead to the college action from ULM, Louisiana Tech and Grambling

Mya and Chris discuss Thanksgiving plans, and favorite foods

