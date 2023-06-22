OMAHA, Neb. (BRPROUD) — LSU Baseball’s Brayden Jobert helped make good on his father’s promise by helping the Tigers advance to and through the College World Series this year in Omaha.

In 2015, Brayden and his father, Jacques, attended LSU’s run to the College World Series, but that stint was short as the Tigers went 1-2 that season in Omaha.

As they departed from the final LSU game, Jacques told his son the next time they’d attend a game there would be to watch Brayden play in purple and gold.

And Brayden proved his father right.

LSU is now back in the College World Series for the first time since 2017, and the Bayou Bengals benefitted from Brayden’s hot bat in their opening game. Jobert knocked in two runs on three hits, one of which was a home run.

The Tigers must now win two straight games to advance to the CWS Championship Series. It will be another tough test and against the top-ranked team in the country, Wake Forest.

Geaux Nation will have all of your postgame highlights and reactions live from Omaha on FOX 44 News at 9 p.m. and on NBC Local 33 at 10 p.m.