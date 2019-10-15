The hottest team in Northeast Louisiana is Prairie View Academy?

While there are several LHSAA member football schools that can boast good records in 2019.

But, only a few teams in Northeast Louisiana can say they’re undefeated. And, one of them is Prairie View Academy.

The Spartans enter this Friday’s game with Briarfield Academy, 7-0. The Rebels aren’t far behind, with a 6-1 record.

Offensively, Bo Barton’s crew is getting it done. In last Friday’s win over Franklin Academy, PVA scored 58. The week prior, in a victory over Claiborne Academy, they posted 74 points.