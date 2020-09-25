The Favorite Nephew: Otis Sherman reflects on the life of his uncle, MLB Hall of Fame inductee, Lou Brock

“Just enjoyed being around him when I had a chance to.”

Otis Sherman echoes the thoughts of many who knew the late, great, Lou Brock. The El Dorado and Collinston, Louisiana native left us in early September. Lasting memories reside inside Sherman, the nephew of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

“The time that we did spend together, you know we weren’t real, real tight, but we were tight enough, ” Sherman continues. “He said I couldn’t beat him playing basketball. I beat him playing basketball. But, I wasn’t trying to beat him swinging a bat.”

The side of the legendary St. Louis Cardinal we didn’t see? His willingness to help others, especially family.

“When my father passed, I talked to Lou, ” says Sherman. “Dad didn’t have any insurance. He just traveled all over the world, and take care of business. He told me ‘Don’t worry about it.’ He said, ‘I got it. I’ll bury him.'”

Growing up Sherman and Brock were close. Sherman, now in his seventies heard all about Brock’s love for baseball.

“Baseball this, baseball that, ” says Sherman. “‘I’m going to try to get me a brand new glove or something. ‘” That was his main objective. His main thing was looking forward to playing baseball.”

Brock played baseball for the former Union High School in Mer Rouge. His career took him to Southern. After college, he signed as an amateur free agent with the Cubs. In 1964, Brock was traded to the Cardinals.

“I would look forward to going to the Astrodome back in the day just to get a chance to see him, ” says Sherman. “He made it. And, to sit in the stands and out there in left field, that thrilled me to death.”

Of course Sherman followed his uncle’s journey in baseball. But, to Brock himself, the championships, the stolen base record, 3,000 hits, or Hall of Fame induction didn’t define who he was as a person.

“He didn’t talk about it too much, ” Sherman says. “He didn’t boast or brag about that. Brock didn’t even brag about making the Hall of Fame or nothing. I guess he thought it’s nothing automatic. He put in his dues and worked.”

Walking in the home of Otis Sherman, all that remains of Lou Brock are newspaper clippings of his favorite uncle.