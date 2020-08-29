The Discussion: Conversations on Race and Diversity in Sports

With many issues currently going on in the world, NBC 10 wanted to find out perspectives from sports stars in our community.

Sports Director Chris Demirdjian went one-on-one with several of Northeast Louisiana’s biggest sports figures to discuss race and diversity in the world of sports.

Segment 1: Chris discusses race and sports with Wossman head basketball coach and ULM Warhawk alum, Casey Jones.

Segment 2: CJ Maclin interviews Grambling Athletic Director, David Ponton, in regards to Grambling’s fight for change

Segment 3: Chris speaks with Wossman Defensive Coordinator, Pat Williams, on different incidents taking place while he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings

Segment 4: Chris interviews Grambling head football coach Broderick Fobbs on discussion with players and at home with his family

Segment 5: What does Casey Jones tell his players if they are pulled over by police?

