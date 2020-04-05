The Class of 2020: A look at basketball’s new Hall of Famers

FILE – In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Biographies and highlights for members of the 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as announced on Saturday. The class includes Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey, Eddie Sutton, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann.

