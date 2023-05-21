WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Neville Tiger Alum and Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver KaVontae Turpin meet and greeted members of the community during a NFL Fan Celebration at Pecanland Mall Saturday Afternoon. Turpin was awarded a proclamation as May 20th, 2023 would now be recognized as KaVontae Turpin Day by the City of Monroe.

KaVontae Turpin graduated from Neville High School in his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana. During his senior year, he finished with a total of 1,928 all-purpose yards, including 904 rushing and 724 receiving, and 29 touchdowns. He received All-state, All-Northeast Louisiana, and All-NELA Big School Offensive Player of the Year honors. Turpin was a three-star recruit and no.12 prospect from all of Louisiana. In January 2015, Turpin committed to TCU.

After his College Football career, Turpin continued to pursue a professional career in football. In 2022, he joined the second iteration of the New Jersey Generals for the 2022 United States Football League season. Turpin went on to have a successful season on June 22, 2022, He finished as the league’s Most Valuable Player. Turpin also played in the European League of Football for the Wroclaw Panthers from Poland in 2021.

On July 27, 2022, KaVontae signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. On August 20, 2022, during his second game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Turpin scored two touchdowns, the first on a 98-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and the second on an 86-yard punt return in the second quarter, thus paving the way for a 32–18 Cowboys victory. Turpin also added 1 rush attempt for 7 yards during the game.

Turpin continued to be on the active roster for all 17 games during the regular season plus both games during the postseason. He finished the regular season with 1 catches for 9 yards, 3 rush attempts for 17 yards, and 508 kick return yards as well as 303 punt return yards.

In the postseason, Turpin added 1 catch for 8 yards, 155 kick return yards, and 7 punt return yards to those totals.