LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — SoFi Stadium will get its chance to shine on the country’s largest stage when it hosts Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The state-of-the-art facility in Inglewood, California is the home of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. Over the next decade, it’ll host the Super Bowl, college football championship, and various events during the 2028 Olympics.

The venue can seat as many as 100,000 people. SoFi has 260 luxury suites and is more than 3 times the size of Disneyland.

The centerpiece is a massive 360-degree video board. It’s currently the largest of its kind in the world at more than 120 yards in length.

