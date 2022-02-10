Companies are shelling out big bucks this year to feature A list celebrities in their commercials set to air during Super Bowl LVI.

Amazon tapped Scarlett Johansson and her “SNL” head writer and Weekend Update co-host husband, Colin Jost, for a commercial featuring “Alexa” hypothetically reading the couples’ minds.

Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd is in a Lay’s commercial with his friend and fellow A-lister, Seth Rogan.

“It’s really a level of talent that perhaps we have not seen in years past,” Ad Age editor Jeanine Poggi explained. And that talent costs money.

Ad Age says the cost for about 30 seconds of airtime during the game is set at $7 million this year. To compare, in the past, it has ranged from about five to 6.8 million.

Former pro football player and current Jackson State University football coach, Deion Sanders, and his son Shedeur Sanders are in a commercial for the greek yogurt company, Oikos. The spot lovingly has the father-son duo competing against each other to see who is stronger, both crediting the added protein in their yogurt.

“That’s – to me. It’s brilliant.” the elder Sanders says. “We’re challenging one another like a father and son would do. And then you cap it off with my mother in the end challenging us to just just shut up and do what we’re supposed to be doing. I mean, that’s an African-American household, that’s a father and son relationship that’s bringing unity and family together as one on one screen. I love every bit of it.”

The ads are set to air when the Los Angeles Ram take on the Cincinnati Bengals Feb. 13 on NBC.