Super Bowl LVI will take place in Inglewood in less than two weeks, but fans can gear up for the big event ahead of that in downtown Los Angeles.

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s is set to open at the L.A. Convention Center this weekend.

Billed as the “NFL’s interactive football theme park,” the experience features interactive NFL games and offers fans the chance to get autographs from some of their favorite players and take a picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The event will be held Feb. 5 and 6, and Feb. 10 through 12. Tickets for adults cost $20 to $40, depending on the day, but they can cut the cost in half by taking Metro downtown. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Jan. 31, 2022.