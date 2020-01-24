San Francisco, Kansas City zoos kick off friendly competition ahead of Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Super Bowl is no joke.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

But it’s more than the players that are competing.

Both teams have strong support systems in their hometowns. We’ve seen mayors, police chiefs, and other public figures kick off friendly competitions.

And now, both the San Francisco and Kansas City zoos will square off to determine who is really the GOAT… literally.

In addition to a custom food basket representing the best that each city has to offer, the parks will also show their appreciation for the rival team for all the world to see.

Whoever loses will have to create a sign congratulating the opposing team with their logo and zoo logo, then present it at their own zoo.

Additionally, the losing team’s zoo will name a goat kid after the winning team’s quarterback. Goat kids are usually born at the KC zoo in the spring, and the SF zoo just recently welcomed several kid goats that are not named.

Tanya Peterson, CEO and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, said she remembers when the two organizations had a previous friendly competition for the 2014 World Series.

“It’s all fun and there’s no rivalry here, other than football,” Peterson said. “We actually had a little wager back in 2014 when the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals in the World Series, so there might be a little revenge factor.”

Randy Wisthoff, CEO and executive director of the Kansas City Zoo said he strongly believes in him team.

“We don’t kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets,” he said. “We’re confident our Chiefs re going to help us win this one.”