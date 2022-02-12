LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heidi Klum was among the stars hitting the town at various parties kicking off the Super Bowl’s weekend festivities.

Klum posed on the red carpet alongside husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, on Friday at an event at the Pacific Design Center featuring a Justin Bieber performance.

Others attending the event couldn’t help but be hyped about their hometown hosting the big game for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“The last time the Super Bowl was here in Los Angeles, I wasn’t even born yet, so it’s huge to have it here,” said Joseph Baena, the 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger. ” The traffic is insane, but the parties are even better. It’s really exciting to be here. It’s really exciting to be a part of some of the events going on out here this weekend … It’s been amazing to see and I love having so many people here in the city. I’m a big L.A. native, so.”

Former San Diego Charger Larry English said “it’s a new era for football in LA.”

“I mean, you’ve got two teams and frankly, two very, very competitive and arguably dominant,” English said of the LA Rams and the Chargers. “Two good teams and I think L.A. has a bright future from a football perspective now. So now things are going to change.”

English’s wife Nicole, whom he met while filming a reality series called “WAGS,” said LA is “a cool mix.”

“You have celebrities and fashion and football, like everything, all in one,” she said. “It’s Hollywood. So it’s like a really cool place where everything just like kind of meets and it’s like, it’s a cool dynamic.”

Meanwhile Josie Canseco, model, influencer and daughter of former baseball star Jose Canseco, wasn’t just attending a Super Bowl party.

“So I think I might be lucky enough to go to the Super Bowl with some friends,” she said. “And if I don’t end up going, then I’ll just be drinking beers at my friend’s house, just eating some good food and drinking beers and just watching the game and just seeing what happens, you know. The outcome’s really important. If LA wins, if we win, that’s massive.”