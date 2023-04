MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The third annual Beast of the Week all-star game tipped off Saturday afternoon at Wossman high school.

Over dozens of high school senior hoopers from Northeast Louisiana were in the showcase. Playing one final basketball game of their high school career, plus college recruiters to come out and see some of the talented players with their jump shots.

A total of 17 student-athletes received scholarship offers at the showcase Saturday evening.