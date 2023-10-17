El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The 14th Murphy USA Football Classic is set to take place this Saturday as the South Arkansas University Muleriders and their rival the Harding University Bisons face off in El Dorado’s Memorial Stadium. This matchup will be a pivotal moment in the Great American Conference, and the stakes are high! We caught up with two former football players who now play a vital part in keeping the Murphy Classic tradition alive. Let’s take a look!

*The game begins on Saturday at 2 PM. Tickets are available at Murphy USA locations in El Dorado and Magnolia: $5 for advance, and $7 at the gate. 5th Street will be shut down on the day of the game, and tailgating activities will begin around 10:30 AM. Other activities will include a live band, a DJ and more.

*This segment is sponsored by the El Dorado Insider. Pick up the latest edition of Insider at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce or the Arkansas Welcome Center, or visit www.ElDoradoInsider.com