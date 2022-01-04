TEXAS BOWL: LSU vs. Kansas State Pre-game with Jesse and Steven

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office announced the retirement of Ouachita Correctional Center Captain Reginald Manning. According to deputies, Sheriff Jay Russell and Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw were on hand to congratulate Captain Manning on his retirement.

Deputies tell us that Captain Manning began his career at the Ouachita Correctional Center in 2001. Deputies say he served as a Deputy at OCC for 20 years and has been a very dedicated Deputy Sheriff serving the citizens of Ouachita Parish.