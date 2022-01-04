TEXAS BOWL: LSU vs. Kansas State Pre-game with Jesse and Steven

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State University takes on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Watch the video above to see Jesse Davis and Steven Pappas give you a look at the two teams as they get ready to square off on the gridiron.
by: Jenn Hensley, Steven Pappas, Jesse DavisPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State University takes on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Watch the video above to see Jesse Davis and Steven Pappas give you a look at the two teams as they get ready to square off on the gridiron.