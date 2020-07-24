Texans lead the way through two rounds at Bayou DeSiard’s Cottonstates Invitational

Thursday, the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational is through two rounds. And, five different golfers from Texas sit first and second, as well as three are tied for third. The updated results can be viewed here.

A few locals are taking part in the event. Through two rounds, Ouachita Christian alum and Warhawk golfer Garrett Dolecheck sits at +1 with a 71 overall.

ULM assistant golf coach, Nathan Weant, is -1. He also has an overall score of 71.

Warhawk star, and France native, Guillaume Fanonnel shot +6, missing the cut for the tournament.

Longtime Cottonstates Invitational Chairman, Stewart Causey, previews a big weekend ahead,

“Going to be very competitive in the match play, ” says Causey. “We’re starting [Friday] at 8:00 in the morning. It’s going to be the round of 16, at first, then the round of eight, in the afternoon. Four in the morning, Saturday morning, round of two [Saturday] afternoon. We’ll round it up with finals on Sunday morning.”