Terry Bowden releases official statement on passing of father, Bobby Bowden

Courtesy of: John Lewandowski/ULM Athletics

My father passed away peacefully early this morning with all six of his children and my mother here by his side.

I couldn’t have asked for a better personal mentor than my father. He was a wonderful husband and father, who relied on his strong Christian faith to provide the foundation for his life. I also was fortunate to be raised by a football coach who had a reputation for coaching the right way his entire career. He was admired by everyone who played for him or coached against him.

As a family, we will embrace all of those wonderful memories and celebrate a life well lived.

My family has been touched by the outpouring of love and support from our families and friends in Warhawk Nation. The Bowden family thanks you.