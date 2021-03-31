Techsters end Northwestern State’s win streak

By: Malcolm Butler/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Audrey Pickett and Bre Hernandez combined for a three-hit shutout leading Louisiana Tech to a 3-0 win over Northwestern State Tuesday afternoon at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

Tech (10-13) snapped a nine-game winning streak by Northwestern State (15-8) in preparation for its Conference USA opening series this weekend at UTSA.

“I am really proud of the team for bouncing back and showing up today,” said Tech interim head coach Bianca Duran. “Midweeks aren’t easy to play.”

Pickett (3-5) was masterful in the circle, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out four in 6.0 innings of action. She benefited on a pair of double plays turned by Tech, including a potential run-saving snare of a line drive by Pickett that turned into an inning-ending twin-killing in the top of the fourth inning of a scoreless game.

“Audrey was in control the whole game and that gave our offense a lot of confidence to have her back and find a way to score three runs,” said Duran. “Defensively, we were in control as well. The two double plays were huge momentum builders for us today.”

Tech broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Brooke Diaz doubled to right center and then Amanda Gonzalez followed with a run-scoring double to deep right centerfield, scoring pinch runner Bailey Wright.

After Pickett retired the Demons in order in the top of the fifth, Tech added to its lead. With two outs, Kara Goff walked and Caroline Easom followed with a line drive single to left field – both runners advancing a base on a fielding error by the NSU outfielder.

Madie Green, this week’s Conference USA Hitter of the Week, then lined a single up the middle, plating both runners and upping the Techster advantage to 3-0.

Hernandez entered the game in the top of the seventh and earned her first save of the season. Hernandez allowed a walk and a single, but recorded a pair of strikeouts and induced a fly ball out for the final out of the game.