RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Following a rainout on Saturday, Louisiana Tech and Tulane were slated to close out their out-of-conference series Sunday starting at noon. The Green Wave were aware of the early start. The Bulldogs were not. Tulane took both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, 4-1 in game one, and 13-5 in game two.

Game one was dominated by both starting pitchers. Bulldogs starter Ryan Jennings threw a solid 6 2/3 innings allowing five hits and striking out five. A two-run home run to Tulane shortstop Trevor Minder ended up being the deciding factor.

Jennings allows a single, then hits a batter and his afternoon is over after 6.2 innings pitched.



Nick Ellis enters looking to get one out.



T7 | Tulane 2, Tech 1 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 27, 2022

“I thought Ryan was as good as he’s been since he’s been here. I thought his velocity was really good. 93 to 95 and his breaking ball was good. He made one mistake and the guy hit it hanging breaking ball and he hit it out of the park” said Bulldog head coach Lane Burroughs following a pair of losses on Sunday.

The theme for the entire day was Louisiana Tech’s inability to close out innings. All four runs plated in game one came with two outs in an inning. Game two fared no better for the Bulldog staff as all eight runs scored in Tulane’s explosive third inning came with two outs.

“It was obvious we’d get two outs and they would get a rally going. It’s like I told those younger guys that’s what college baseball is, how quick it can spiral out of control. You get a walk, a hit by pitch, and then somebody splits a gap and they’re off to the races.” said Burroughs referencing Tulane’s 12 runs scored with two outs on Sunday.

Tulane has scored ALL EIGHT runs with two outs in the third.



T3 | Tulane 12, Tech 0 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 27, 2022

It was also an uncharacteristically sloppy day for the Bulldogs defensively. Game two saw Tech commit three errors; a ball under a glove, a booted ground ball and a dropped fly ball.

On Friday both Burroughs and Adarius Myers talked at length about how the team did not like their approach at the plate but were able to get the big hit when needed. The Bulldogs approach on Sunday was no better.

That may have had something to do with Green Wave starting pitcher Dylan Carmouche who dominated. The 6-foot-6 left-handed hurler had Tech guessing at the plate all afternoon fanning four and inducing nine groundouts, six of which were weak ground balls

“He manipulated some bad swings and we went big hot pull side of the third baseman about 25 times it seemed like but credit him. He kept us off balance.” Burroughs said

Dylan Carmouche has kept the Bulldogs guessing at the plate. He's messed with hitters timing all afternoon. Gets all three batters to ground out to third.



E5 | Tulane 2, Tech 1 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 27, 2022

All was not lost for Burroughs and the Bulldogs in game two. Despite the team’s struggle on the mound, fifth-year senior Jackson Lancaster struck out five of six batters he faced Sunday in his second outing of the year. The Missouri transfer looks to be a big piece out of the Tech bullpen this season.

“He had pitched last weekend, so we were only going to throw in one inning but the ball was coming out of his hand so well. So we wanted to pitch a little more. He’ll probably get a start just midweek. I know he’s been a bullpen guy for us but he may get one of these midweek starts we’ll see how that goes.”

Louisiana Tech is back in action for one of those midweek games Tuesday as it travels to Thibodaux for its first road game of the season at 4-4 Nicholls State, first pitch at 6:30 p.m.