ULM’s basketball team is four wins shy of matching their win total, 13, from last season.

The Warhawks sit within the top five, defensively, in the Sun Belt Conference. The team finished 11th in that category last year.

Keith Richard’s crew is undefeated when holding opponents to under 60 points.

Natchitoches native, Thomas Howell, leads the team with 142 rebounds, aside from being third in steals.

“… Just realizing we have to play defense too, ” says Howell. “Everybody likes to play offense. But, in pre-conference, we were just trying to play offense and it wasn’t working. We were like, ‘Man, the defensive end is where we need to get it done.’ And, we started doing that, the first of conference, and it’s really helped us.”

ULM visits Marshall, Thursday at 6:00.